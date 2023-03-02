Product Liability Group Of The Year: O'Melveny

By Peter McGuire (March 2, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Successfully fighting public nuisance claims through landmark opioid cases in California and Oklahoma, appealing key sections of a pelvic mesh mass tort and negotiating a $1.8 billion settlement for a huge West Coast gas company landed O'Melveny & Myers LLP a spot as one of Law360's 2022 Product Liability Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS