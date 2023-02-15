Structured Finance Group Of The Year: Dechert

By Isaac Monterose (February 15, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP's structured finance team guided several major 2022 transactions, such as Churchill Asset Management LLC's $700 million collateralized fund obligation and JPMorgan's structuring of Pentagon Federal Credit Union's first offering of $460 million in auto loan-backed securities, earning its spot among Law360's 2022 Structured Finance Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS