Tax Group Of The Year: Latham

By Theresa Schliep (January 20, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP's tax practice guided medical records giant Cerner in its $28.3 billion acquisition by Oracle and helped secure a U.S. Supreme Court win in a law firm's day-late challenge to an Internal Revenue Service levy, exemplifying its strengths in both transactional tax and tax controversy, and earning it a spot on Law360's 2022 Tax Groups of the Year....

