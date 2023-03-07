White Collar Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

By Elliot Weld (March 7, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP guided crypto lender BlockFi through a first-of-its kind regulatory action with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and several dozen state regulators, and reached a quick $5.8 billion settlement for insurance giant Allianz in what it called one of the largest corporate criminal cases ever, earning a spot in Law360's 2022 White Collar Groups of the Year....

