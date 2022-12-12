Medly Health Files For Ch. 11 With Plans To Sell 22 Stores

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 12, 2022, 10:45 AM EST) -- Specialty pharmacy Medly Health Inc. filed for Chapter 11, reporting more than $110 million in secured debt and seeking a Delaware bankruptcy court's permission to sell its 22-store Pharmaca business line as a going concern....

