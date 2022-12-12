Clovis Oncology Hits Ch. 11 With $754.5M Debt And Sale Plans

By Jeff Montgomery (December 12, 2022, 10:21 AM EST) -- Clovis Oncology Inc. took its cancer-focused biopharmaceutical business into Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court on Sunday, reporting $319 million in assets and $754.5 million in debt, with a stalking horse offer from Novartis in tow to purchase rights to a major oncology drug....

