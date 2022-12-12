DC Circ. Wary Of Axing Obstruction Charge From Jan. 6 Suits

By Katie Buehler (December 12, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit panel seemed skeptical Monday of three U.S. Capitol riot defendants' bid to uphold a lower court's dismissal of obstruction of Congress charges against them, with one judge criticizing the defendants' claim that the government's broad reading of the statute would extend to peaceful protestors or cases like the 2000 litigation over Florida's presidential election....

