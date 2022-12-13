6th Circ. Tosses Ky. Mask-Rejecting Atty's Firing Suit

By Eric Heisig (December 12, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has tossed a lawsuit filed by a former Kentucky staff attorney who refused to abide by a COVID-19-related employee mask mandate because she did not claim that she was deprived of the processes necessary to challenge the discipline she faced leading up to her firing....

