Vape Co. Can't Undo FDA Denial Of Flavored E-Cig Fluids

By Mike Curley (December 13, 2022, 1:12 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has denied Avail Vapor LLC's bid to overturn the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's denial of its application to sell and market flavored e-cigarette fluids, saying the agency did not act arbitrarily or capriciously when it found the company failed to show its products would help people stop smoking regular cigarettes....

