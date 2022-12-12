West Virginia Pipeline Co. Can't Dodge All Pollution Claims

By Peter McGuire (December 12, 2022, 7:52 PM EST) -- A federal judge in West Virginia has thrown out claims of nuisance and negligence against an oil and gas company accused of polluting a neighbor's property but will allow the case to continue on allegations the company violated environmental laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS