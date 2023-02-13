Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Paul Hastings

By Renee Hickman (February 13, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP attorneys represented AvidXchange in its $660 million initial public offering, advised Sorrento Therapeutics in its $5 billion at-the-market offering, and led LG Energy Solution in its $10.7 billion global offering, which marked South Korea's largest IPO, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2022 Capital Markets Groups of the Year....

