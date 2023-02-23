Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: DiCello Levitt

By Ben Kochman (February 23, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- DiCello Levitt LLC helped win approval of a $90 million privacy settlement requiring Facebook to delete allegedly wrongfully collected data and earned a landmark class certification in litigation stemming from a cyberattack on hotel giant Marriott, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Cybersecurity and Privacy Groups of the Year....

