Employment Group Of The Year: Jones Day

By Grace Elletson (January 20, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Drawing on a deep bench of legal experts and a reputation for digging into complex employment law issues, Jones Day helped avert a potentially devastating work stoppage for the U.S. railroad industry and secured a win for IBM in a novel COVID-19 expenses class action, landing it a spot among Law360's 2022 Employment Groups of the Year....

