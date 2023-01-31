Insurance Group Of The Year: Covington

By Eli Flesch (January 31, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP led Merck to a trial victory when a New Jersey judge said the health giant's insurer couldn't block coverage for a cyberattack with a war exclusion, just one win that places the firm among Law360's 2022 Insurance Groups of the Year....

