Staffing Co. Owner Gets 3 Years For $3.4M Payroll Tax Crime

By Anna Scott Farrell (December 12, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Baltimore staffing company owner who served three months in prison for cheating on his tax return almost a decade ago was sentenced in federal court Monday to three years in prison for failing to pay $3.4 million in employment taxes, the full sentence federal prosecutors recommended....

