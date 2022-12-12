Supreme Court To Resume Announcing Opinions From Bench

By Jimmy Hoover (December 12, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will continue its time-honored tradition of announcing opinions from the bench this term after a long break during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as before, court watchers will have to attend in person to hear the justices read from their rulings and dissents, given that the court will not extend its new policy of live-streaming oral arguments to include opinion announcements. ...

