MPs Raise Conflict Alarm In APP Fraud Repayment Program

By Alex Davidson (December 13, 2022, 7:06 PM GMT) -- Members of Parliament questioned on Tuesday whether there was a potential conflict of interest in tasking the standards body for retail interbank payment systems to oversee the compensation of victims defrauded into authorizing bank payments to criminals, so-called authorized push payment fraud....

