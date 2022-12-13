Medly Health Gets OK To Tap $4M In Ch. 11 Financing

By Rick Archer (December 13, 2022, 1:57 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday gave specialty pharmacy Medly Health Inc. permission to begin drawing on $4 million in Chapter 11 financing despite concerns the loan requires the company to close on millions in asset sales before the year ends....

