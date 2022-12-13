No Response From Forex Fraudster Leads To CFTC Penalties

By Danielle Ferguson (December 13, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday granted the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's final judgment request against the owner of an unregistered foreign currency firm who the agency says defrauded dozens of investors, finding he hadn't responded to any of the commission's filings....

