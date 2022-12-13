German Tax Atty Gets 8 Years For Cum-Ex Fraud Conviction

By Richard Crump (December 13, 2022, 6:53 PM GMT) -- A former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP tax attorney was convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment at a district court in Germany on Tuesday for his part in the so-called cum-ex tax fraud scheme that cost taxpayers billions of euros....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS