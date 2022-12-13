Pesticide Giants Ask To Exterminate FTC's 'Pay-To-Block' Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (December 13, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- Major pesticide manufacturers Syngenta and Corteva asked a North Carolina court to throw out a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission claiming that the two companies paid distributors to block competitors from selling generic products, saying that none of the allegations proved illegal conduct....

