Steel Co. Veto'd Job Offer After Positive Pot Test, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (December 14, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- An engineer hit steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. with a discrimination suit in Pennsylvania federal court, alleging the company rescinded its job offer after he tested positive for marijuana, in violation of a state law that prohibits employers from refusing to hire people solely based on their medical marijuana use....

