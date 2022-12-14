Investment Cos. Say CBD Biz Defrauded Them Of $4.7M

By Mike Curley (December 14, 2022, 12:35 PM EST) -- The manager of a pair of investment companies is suing the principals and members of a business group that purported to be a CBD startup, saying the principals exaggerated or made up their company's assets and expertise to entice investors into contributing $4.7 million to a business they could not properly run....

