The Biggest Moves In Cannabis Law And Policy From 2022

By Sam Reisman (December 22, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- The cannabis policy arena in 2022 saw three more states legalize adult-use marijuana, the president take the historic step of using executive action to order a review of the drug's federal status, and Congress pass its first standalone piece of cannabis reform....

