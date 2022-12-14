Pot Grower Sues Scotts Miracle-Gro Over Exploding Lamps

By Jonathan Capriel (December 14, 2022, 9:54 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma cannabis cultivator is suing Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. claiming its marijuana crop and part of its farming facility were destroyed when the Luxx grow lamps the gardening product maker sells spontaneously exploded, according to a lawsuit removed to federal court on Wednesday....

