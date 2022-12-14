3 Firms Power $1.5B SPAC Deal For Clean Energy Tech Co.

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (December 14, 2022, 12:52 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis-advised Rice Acquisition Corp. II will help take public clean energy technology company NET Power, represented by Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC, in a transaction that carries a pro forma enterprise value of $1.459 billion and is meant to accelerate the deployment of NET Power's proprietary technology, the companies announced Wednesday....

