Trial Boutique Says Its Bonuses Beat Market Scale

By Emily Lever (December 14, 2022, 12:55 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP on Wednesday reportedly matched the year-end bonus scale set by Baker McKenzie LLP, while Reid Collins & Tsai LLP told Law360 that its unique year-round bonus system beats the current market scale. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS