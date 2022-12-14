Fed. Circ. Pauses 'Orange Book' Delisting For Jazz Drug

By Kelly Lienhard (December 14, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals will be allowed to list its patent for a narcolepsy drug in health regulators' roster of approved drugs, at least for the near future, after the Federal Circuit granted the company's request to extend a stay of the delistment order Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS