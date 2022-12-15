8th Circuit Says Debit Card Fee Rule Fight Came Too Late

By Emilie Ruscoe (December 15, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- An Eighth Circuit panel has upheld the dismissal of a suit accusing the Federal Reserve of failing to protect merchants from paying unfairly high debit card transaction fees, saying the parties waited too long to bring their suit....

