Rehab Workers Say Bias Coverage Capped At $5M, Not $2M

By Daniel Tay (December 15, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- A rehabilitation center accused of racial discrimination should have $5 million in coverage instead of the $2 million argued for by its insurer, the employees alleging the discrimination told a Florida federal court, saying an endorsement adds to the coverage limits instead of capping them....

