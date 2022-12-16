What Really Doomed Kidney Test Patents In Fed. Circ. Ruling

By Javier Mixco, Cory Smith and George Chen (December 16, 2022, 5:08 PM EST) -- In the CareDx Inc. v. Natera Inc. decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit added to the long line of patent eligibility rulings — holding the patents that Stanford University and its exclusive licensee CareDx Inc. asserted against Natera Inc. and Eurofins Viracor Inc. were patent-ineligible because they attempted to claim the use of natural phenomena with well-known techniques to diagnose organ transplant rejection.[1] ...

