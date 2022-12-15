Contractor Can Be Sent To South Africa On Bribery Charges

By Richard Crump (December 15, 2022, 4:07 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Thursday that Michael Lomas, a former contractor at utilities company Eskom, can be extradited to South Africa to face a string of bribery charges over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal surrounding a problem-ridden power plant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS