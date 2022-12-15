Southwest Gas Sells Pipeline Holding Co. In $1.5B Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (December 15, 2022, 5:20 PM EST) -- Energy company Southwest Gas, guided by Morrison Foerster, announced Thursday that it has decided to take "strategic actions" to simplify its portfolio and maximize stockholder value, including the $1.5 billion sale of MountainWest Pipelines to Davis Polk-advised petroleum business Williams....

