Litigation Firm Selendy Gay Tops BigLaw Associate Bonuses

By Xiumei Dong (December 15, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- As more firms join the bonus wave by matching the prevailing scale set by Baker McKenzie, New York litigation boutique Selendy Gay Elsberg PLLC has once again announced a bonus scale that exceeds the market standard, offering up to $126,500 for the most senior associates....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS