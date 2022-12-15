Justices Urged To Review Amazon's 'Illogical' Patent Win

By Jasmin Jackson (December 15, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- A patent owner has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on its axed patent suit against Amazon over diaper-monitoring technology, arguing that the Federal Circuit purportedly gave infringers the "go-ahead" to build their own anticipatory prior art references in the absence of proof....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS