Insurer Says New Suit Clouds Coverage For Oil Co. Pollution

By Peter McGuire (December 15, 2022, 8:49 PM EST) -- An insurance company says it still should not have to defend an oil company accused of polluting Alabama waterways because an updated lawsuit in the underlying case does not include new facts that would trigger coverage and creates uncertainty about its duties....

