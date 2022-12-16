Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Legal Twitter Braces Itself But Hopes It Won't Need New Home

By Jess Krochtengel (December 16, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- As rumors of Twitter's demise fly fast and furious, the legal twitterati are hunkering down and hoping the storm will pass. But they're fretting over how to reconvene on a new platform should Twitter abruptly close its doors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!