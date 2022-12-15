NY AG James, Ex-Aide Khan Sued Over Alleged Sex Assault

By Craig Clough (December 15, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James and her former chief of staff Ibrahim Khan were sued in state court Thursday by one of their former aides alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Khan, and that James employed him despite knowing about his history of sexual assault. ...

