Receiver Says Defaulting Mich. Attorney Is Ducking Orders

By Danielle Ferguson (December 15, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- The receiver for a Detroit attorney who defaulted on a $1.5 million loan cautioned a Michigan federal judge to be suspicious of everything the lawyer said Thursday, accusing him of ignoring court orders to work with the receiver, while the attorney said he was doing what he could to satisfy the court....

