5th Circ. Bemoans NJ Judge's Refusal To Return Texas Case

By Jess Krochtengel (December 15, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday chastised a New Jersey federal court for violating the "culture of mutual respect" among the federal circuits in an unprecedented refusal to send back to Texas claims that the New Jersey attorney general is violating the free speech rights of a company that wants to distribute plans to 3-D print handguns....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS