UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (December 16, 2022, 8:07 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen Italian motorsport team Prema Racing speed into a claim against the Bank of Scotland, a group of Swiss attorneys begin legal action against a Russian refinery and Sberbank, and Jones Day sued by a professional investor over surveillance carried out by German payments company Wirecard....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS