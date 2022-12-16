Detroit Suburb Gets Win In Pot License Criteria Dispute

By Mike Curley (December 16, 2022, 12:47 PM EST) -- A Michigan appeals court has sided with the City of Berkley in three consolidated suits challenging the point-based system it uses to approve cannabis retail licenses, saying the city was allowed to use criteria not specifically contemplated in the state's cannabis law so long as that criteria didn't conflict with the state law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS