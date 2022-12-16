Investor Org. Wants LBRY Tokens To Be Usable After SEC Win

By Katryna Perera (December 16, 2022, 10:29 PM EST) -- Blockchain-based publisher LBRY Inc.'s digital tokens should continue to be in use even after the issuer shuts down as planned following its loss in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit, an investors advocate law firm said, adding that an order enjoining all future transactions with the digital token would be "chilling" and overbroad....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS