Law Schools Must Prep Students To Tackle Gun Violence

By Kaivan Shroff (December 20, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Earlier this month, the suspect in the mass shooting that occurred at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., just before the Thanksgiving holiday was charged with 305 counts, including murder and hate crimes.[1] In 2022, America has averaged more than one mass shooting per day[2] and gun violence remains one of the country's defining crises....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS