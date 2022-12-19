Church Executive Sentenced To 5 Years For £5M Fraud

By Ronan Barnard (December 19, 2022, 5:13 PM GMT) -- A Church of England official was sentenced to five years imprisonment on Monday for diverting millions in payments to restore historic places of worship in London to his personal bank account....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS