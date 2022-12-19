Feds Tell Justices To Reject 'Supersized' Privilege Test

By Jack Karp (December 19, 2022, 2:52 PM EST) -- Communications including both legal and nonlegal advice should not be shielded from grand jury subpoenas by a "supersized" attorney-client privilege unless their primary purpose is legal aid, the federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS