Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 19, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- Delaware courts started getting ready for the holidays this week, gifting one of their top justices to the Third Circuit, putting a bow on a multimillion-dollar fee award, and wrapping up a cognac dispute for an arbitrator. Hope you enjoy the last wrap-up this year of last week's news from Delaware's Chancery Court....

