Fed. Circ. Gives Bottle Packaging Co. Another Chance

By Andrew Karpan (December 19, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel decided Monday that there was still a chance a Michigan packaging company could convince a jury that its failure to name an Italian laboratory director on a handful of water bottle patents wasn't that big of a deal, potentially reviving lawsuits against Nestle Water and others....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS