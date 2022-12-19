Kirkland-Led Investment Co. Invests $200M In Energy Provider

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (December 19, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- San Francisco-headquartered energy-as-service provider Redaptive, guided by Wilson Sonsini, announced on Monday that it received a roughly $200 million investment from Kirkland-led Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, giving the company the ability to boost its growth and help more customers reach their energy efficiency goals....

