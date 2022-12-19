Grayscale Floats ETF Contingency Plan Should SEC Case Fail

By Aislinn Keely (December 19, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- Grayscale Investments told investors it's considering how to get capital to shareholders in the event that it loses its high-profile appeal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to reject its bitcoin exchange-traded fund application, saying it may ask the regulator to discuss a compliant way to conduct a tender offer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS